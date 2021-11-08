Winter Juniors Qualifier Joseph Nadur Commits to John Carroll

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joseph Nadur, a senior at Coffman High School, has verbally committed to swim at John Carroll University.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at John Carroll University! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have made this possible. Go Blue Streaks!”

Nadur placed eleventh in the 200 IM at the Boys Division 1 Ohio High School State championships. He also swims club for Westerville Aquatic Club, and at the 2021 Futures Championships in Richmond, he placed eighth in the 400-meter IM, ninth in the 200-meter IM, and eighteenth in the 200 breaststroke.

Nadur has Winter Juniors cuts in the 200-meter breaststroke, and the 200-meter and 400-meter IM. He also has a Futures cut in the 100 breaststroke.

His best short course times are:

100 breaststroke: 57.75

200 breaststroke: 2:05.32

200 IM: 1:52.65

400 IM: 4:03.17

John Carroll University is a Division III school and member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. At the 2021 OAC men’s championship, JCU placed first out of five teams by over 300 points. With his best times at that meet, Nadur would have won the 200 IM, and placed second in the 400 IM, fourth in the 200 breaststroke, and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Not only could Nadur make an immediate impact for the team if he gets close to his best times, but he could become one of the top performers in the program’s history. If he matches his best time in the 200 IM, he’ll break the team record in the event. He’s also about a second off the team record in the 400 IM, and relatively close in both breaststroke events as well.

Nadur will join the team in the fall of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.