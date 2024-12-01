Winter Juniors Qualifier Ella Fitzgerland Commits To University of Arizona’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Ellie Fitzgerald has signed with the University of Arizona for her collegiate career. Based in Fresno, California, Fitzgerald will join the Wildcats for the 2025-26 season.

I chose Arizona because of the alignment of the coaches’ goals and values with mine as well. I felt so at home with the team right away and knew that they were the kind of people I wanted to be surrounded by.

Fitzgerald trains with Clovis Swim Club and races for Clovis North High School. She’s a two-time finalist in the 100 breaststroke at the CIF State Championships, taking fourth in 2023 and fifth in 2024. Last season, she was the 100 breaststroke runner-up at the CIF Central Section D1 Championships before the state championships and the fourth-place finisher in the 50 freestyle.

Fitzgerald swam her lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.47) at the 2023 CIF Central Section DI Championships, qualifying for the Winter Junior Championships. At the West edition of the meet, she raced in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, with her highest finish coming in the 100 breaststroke (36th).

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 1:01.47

200 breaststroke: 2:21.12

200 IM: 2:06.58

Fitzgerald’s 100 breaststroke lifetime best would’ve ranked fourth on the University of Arizona’s depth chart for the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats are in their first season in the Big 12 after conference realignment from the Pac-12. Fitzgerald’s 1:01.47 in the 100 breaststroke would’ve made the ‘B’ final at the 2024 Big 12 championships, though with so much turnover in the conference—Texas out, Arizona and ASU in—the conference championships will be a different landscape going forward.

In their last year in the Pac-12, the Wildcat women finished seventh at the conference championships. They sent two swimmers to the NCAA Championships—the now-transferred Julia Heimstead and senior diver Brooke Earley.

Fitzgerald joined diver Makenna Milne, backstroker Julia Smurzynska, and fly/freestyler Patricija Kondraskaite in signing to the Wildcat women’s class of 2029 as the signing period opened last month.

