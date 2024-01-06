Winter Juniors Finalist Collin Quickstad Commits to LSU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After ending last year as a multiple-event finalist at the Winer Junior Championships – West, Collin Quickstad has announced his 2024 decision to swim and study at Louisiana State University (LSU). Quickstad is currently a senior at Keller High School in Keller, Texas, and does his club swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club.

While Quickstad’s family doesn’t have a history in the pool, his parents both have a background in college athletics. His father played basketball collegiately while his mother competed in volleyball.

At the 2023 Winter Juniors – West meet, Quickstad was a finalist in all three of his events, with his top finish coming in the 400 IM. After qualifying for finals in the event with a lifetime best of 3:52.06, he finished in eighth, touching in 3:54.53. He also added a twenty-second-place finish in the 200 fly and a fifteenth-place finish in the 200 IM. His finals time of 1:47.46 in the fly was a personal best while he hit a best time of 1:48.53 in prelims of the IM.

Last spring, Quickstad helped his team to a UIL (Texas high school) 6A Swimming and Diving State Championship title in the 400 free relay. Quickstad served as the anchor leg of that relay, touching in a time of 45.64. That relay was led off by Maximus Williamson, who touched in 42.75. Keller High School went on to finish as the team state champions at the meet as well.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 50.85

200 fly – 1:47.46

100 back – 50.95

200 back – 2:03.20

100 breast – 58.26

200 breast – 2:07.26

200 IM – 1:48.53

400 IM – 3:52.06

While Quickstad is strong across all four strokes, his biggest contribution to the LSU team will likely come in the IM events. Last season, the team was led by Griffin Curtis in the 200 IM (1:46.11) and Joel Thompson in the 400 IM (3:52.73). Quickstad and Curtis will have one year of overlap next season, while Thompson is currently a senior on the roster.

Last season, the Tigers finished tenth out of ten teams at the 2023 Southeastern (SEC) Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. The team didn’t score any points in either of the IM events at the meet. It took 1:45.55/3:51.30 to qualify for the C-final at the meet.

Following mid-season invites in the fall, LSU currently sits just outside of SwimSwam’s Top-25 Power Rankings. LSU received votes for the top twenty-five along with Kentucky, Mizzou, Purdue, UNC, and Utah.

