Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Winter Juniors Finalist Ava Ippoliti Commits to Duke (2024)

Ava Ippoliti of Dripping Springs, Texas has announced her commitment to swim and study at Duke University starting in the fall. Ippoliti is currently a senior and swims year-round with Longhorn Aquatics.

Ippoliti is a breaststroke specialist. She’s already made strides her senior year, setting best times in the 100 breast (1:02.42) and 200 breast (2:15.58) at a Longhorn Aquatics-hosted meet in November. There, she also lowered her best times in the 200 IM (2:05.94) and 400 IM (4:29.83).

Ippoliti capped off her 2023 with an appearance at Winter Juniors – West where she made her first final at a junior national level meet, placing 15th in the 200 breast (2:15.77). At the 2022 edition of the meet, she placed 36th with a then-best time of 2:16.95.

She most recently competed at the Knoxville TYR Pro Swim Series in the 100 breast and 200 breast. In the shorter event she clocked 1:13.80, just off her best of 1:13.51, to place 40th overall.

Top SCY Times:

  • 100 breast – 1:02.42
  • 200 breast – 2:15.58
  • 200 IM – 2:05.94
  • 400 IM – 4:29.83

The Duke women recently placed 5th at the 2024 ACC Championships, amassing 779.5 points for their highest point total in program history. Their breaststroke group was led by sophomore All-American Kaelyn Gridley, who placed 3rd in the 100 breast (58.81) and 4th in the 200 breast (2:08.48).

Ippoliti already has ACC-scoring times in her primary events, and would have just snuck into the C-finals of the 100 breast (22nd) and 200 breast (23rd) at this season’s ACCs.

Ippoliti joins Alexa Conner, Clare Logan, Kate Meyers-Labenz, and Gemma Undercofler in Duke’s incoming freshman class.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!