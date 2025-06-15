Winter Juniors ‘A’ Finalist Jack Troy Joining Arizona State In Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Troy from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Arizona State beginning in fall 2025.

Troy swims for South Carolina Swim Club and just finished his senior year at Academic Magnet School.

He most recently competed at Sectionals in Cary, NC, swimming numerous personal best times. He finished 2nd in the 200 free swimming a lifetime best 1:38.09 as well as 2nd in the 200 IM in a lifetime best 1:50.05. He also touched 2nd in the 100 fly (48.66), 200 back (1:43.94), and 100 back (47.40). His 100 fly and 200 back were best times as well. His 100 back was just off his lifetime best of a 47.33 that he swam for 4th at Winter Juniors-East last December.

Troy’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 back: 47.33

200 back: 1:43.94

200 free: 1:38.09

200 IM: 1:50.05

100 fly: 48.66

200 fly: 1:49.44

The Arizona State men captured the 2025 Big 12 Title and went on to finish 6th at 2025 NCAAs under first year head coach Herbie Behm. Ilya Kharun led the team with 48 individual points at NCAAs highlighted by a 2nd place finish in the 100 fly.

Based on his best times, Troy brings plenty of momentum to Tempe. His 200 backstroke would have made the Big 12 ‘A’ final while his 100 back would have made the ‘B’ final.

Jack Wadsworth led the team in the 100 back this past season with a 45.01 while Quinlan Gould led with a 1:41.70 200 backstroke. Also joining the backstroke group this fall is Adam Chaney, who arrives for his fifth year after spending his undergraduate career at Florida.

Troy will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Hayden Hakes, Ali Sayed, Noah Mudadu, Harrison Smith, Seth Crow, and Jonathan Itzhaki.

