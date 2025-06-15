Winter Juniors ‘A’ Finalist Aaron Gordon Flips Commitment From Auburn To Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aaron Gordon of Austin, Texas has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Arizona beginning in fall 2025. Gordon flips his commitment after previously being committed to Auburn.

“I am pumped to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Arizona. I would like to thank God for guiding me through this process, the team for making me feel welcome, and the whole Arizona swim & dive staff for giving me this opportunity. GO WILDCATS AND BEAR DOWN!!”

Gordon swims for Waterloo Swimming out of Cedar Park, Texas. He just finished his senior year at Vandegrift High School. While representing Vandegrift, he swam to numerous best times at the UIL 6A State Championship. He swam to 4th in the 100 fly (47.76), 3rd in the 100 back (47.79), and also swam a personal best 44.85 leading off the team’s 400 free relay.

Last December, Gordon swam at Winter Juniors- West and finaled in numerous events. He was highlighted by a 6th place finish in the 100 back posting a lifetime best 47.60. He also finaled in the 200 back, finishing 12th in a 1:45.55 and 16th in the 100 fly in a 48.18.

Gordon has improved significantly since originally committing to Auburn. See those times in parenthesis below.

Gordon’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 47.60 (48.53)

200 back: 1:45.17 (1:47.24)

100 fly: 47.76 (48.56)

200 fly: 1:48.57 (1:49.50)

The Arizona men finished 2nd at the 2025 Big 12 Championships, only behind Arizona State. The team went on to finish 29th at 2025 NCAAs with 15.5 points.

Based on his best times, Gordon would already score at the conference level in numerous events. His 100 back and 200 backstroke times would have been in the ‘B’ final while his 100 fly would have made the ‘C’ final. Rising senior Ryan Hardy and rising junior Will Meyers led the team in the backstroke group this past season so the three will overlap this fall.

Gordon will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Noah Caiserman, Wells Cloud, Benjamin Butler, and Duncan Henderson.

