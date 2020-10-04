Winter Jrs Qualifier Skylar Ruggles Verbally Commits to Milwaukee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Skylar Ruggles from Oswego, Illinois has announced her intention to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming journey at UWM. The minute I walked on the campus I knew this was the school for me. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who supported me along the way. Go Panthers.”

Ruggles is a senior at Oswego East High School and swims for the Oswego Co-op. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she excels in backstroke and freestyle and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back. Ruggles qualified for the 500 free and 100 back at the 2019 Illinois High School Girls’ State Swimming and Diving Championships. She finaled in the 100 back (12th) and came in 21st in prelims of the 500 free. She also swam the leadoff backstroke leg (27.37) of Oswego Co-op’s 9th-place medley relay, contributing to the Co-op’s overall third-place finish at the meet.

Ruggles does her club swimming with Delta Aquatics. She competed at the Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March, finaling in the 200 back and notching a PB in the 200 free. She was a finalist in both the 100m back (15th) and 200m back (7th) at Des Moines Futures in the summer of 2019. She earned PBs in both events (1:05.81/2:20.86) as well as in the 200m free (2:10.67) at the meet.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.26

100 back – 56.89

50 back – 27.37

500 free – 5:07.12

200 free – 1:54.18

100 free – 53.99

1000 free – 10:39.07

Milwaukee competes in the Horizon League. The women finished 5th of 7 teams at last season’s conference championships. Ruggles’ best times would have helped the Panthers in the finals of the 100 back (A/B final bubble) and 200 back (A final). Her best 200 free time would have put her in a three-way swim-off for lane 8 of the B final, while it took 5:06.12 to get a second swim in the 500 free.

