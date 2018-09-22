William & Mary Secures Verbal Commitment from PASA’s Grace Tramack

Henry M. Gunn High School senior Grace Tramack has announced her intention to join the College of William and Mary’s class of 2023 next fall.

“I am beyond excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the College of William & Mary! The amazing academics were everything I was looking for and everyone I met on my visit made W&M feel like home. Incredibly grateful to my family, coaches, teachers and friends for supporting and believing in me along the way. I can’t wait to be part of the Tribe family!

“Go Tribe!💚💛”

The Palo Alto, California native specializes in distance freestyle and represents both Gunn High and Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. At the 2018 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships she came in 7th in the 200 free (1:51.79) and 4th in the 500 free (5:01.47) individually, and she contributed to the 1st-place medley relay (26.00 butterfly leg) and runner-up 400 free relay (52.82 leadoff).

In club swimming, Tramack swims the 200-1650 range of freestyle events, as well as back, fly, and IM. She competed at 2018 Santa Clara Futures in the 200/400/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She earned new PBs in the 200 free and 200 fly, but the rest of her best LCM times (400/800/1500 free, 100 back and 200/400 IM) date from the same meet last summer.

The Tribe finished second at 2018 CAA Championships, 73 points behind James Madison and 19.5 ahead of third-place Towson. Tramack’s best time in the mile would have scored at #10, just ahead of current junior Norah Hunt. She also would have been a B-finalist in the 500 free with Hunt and sophomore Tara Tiernan and in the 200 free with Tiernan and junior Emma Herold.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:07.74

1000 free – 10:14.97

500 free – 4:57.95

200 free – 1:50.66

200 IM – 2:06.35

400 IM – 4:30.19