Versatile Abbie Ramey Sends Verbal Commitment to Cleveland State

Abbie Ramey, a senior at Franklin Regional Senior High School in Export, Pennsylvania, has verbally committed to Cleveland State University for 2019-20.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim and study next year at Cleveland State University! I want to thank my coaches, friends and especially my family for giving me unconditional support throughout my journey. I’m looking forward to being a Viking next year! GO VIKES!!! 🖤💚”

Ramey is a versatile swimmer who excels across the board. In high school swimming, she swam IM and breaststroke as a junior, finishing 4th and 7th in the respective events while notching PBs at the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 3A Championships. She then went on to the 2018 PIAA Girls 3A Swimming & Diving Championships where she competed in both events in prelims.

In club swimming, where she represents Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics, Ramey improved her lifetime bests in the LCM 100 back, 200 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM this summer. She showed her versatility by competing in the 50 free, 100 back, 50 breast, and 200 IM at NCSA Summer Championship.

Ramey would have scored for the Vikings at 2018 Horizon League Championships in the 200 IM (B final). She will overlap for two years with Alana Cartwright, who A-finaled in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 100 fly as a freshman this past season.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:07.03

100 breast – 1:06.67

50 free – 24.92

100 free – 53.48

100 back – 1:00.29

200 back – 2:10.13