William & Mary Pick Up Freestyler David Yune For 2023-24 Season

David Yune of Rockville, Maryland, has announced that he will continue his athletic and academic career at the College of William & Mary this upcoming fall. Yune, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, recently graduated from Thomas S. Wootton High School and swims year-round with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club.

Yune is primarily a freestyle specialist, with his main events ranging from the 100 to 500 freestyle. He ended his short course season this year at the NCSA Spring Championships, where he recorded his highest finish of the meet in the 200 freestyle at 29th (1:39.99). He notched personal best times in the backstroke races, going a 1:49.93 to finish 42nd in the 200 and a 50.27 to take 42nd in the 100.

Yune has also seen significant improvement in the 500 over the course of the past season. He entered the fall with a best time of 4:39.81, then lowered it to 4:36.06 in December. A month later, he dropped almost two more seconds at an intrasquad meet to end the year with a time of 4:34.86.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.45

100 free – 45.99

200 free – 1:39.99

500 free – 4:34.86

The Tribe is led by head coach Nate Kellogg, who has been at the helm of both the men’s and women’s programs for four seasons. The men finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships with a total of 425 points.

Yune is projected to make an immediate impact for William & Mary at the conference level, as his personal best times in the 500 and 200 free would have landed him in the B-final at this year’s meet. The Tribe’s only swimmer to crack the 1:40 barrier this season in the 200 freestyle was Rhett Cosgrove, who took 10th at the CAA Championships in a time of 1:39.46. The 500 freestyle was led by Will Glass, who logged a 4:31.94 en route to his own 10th place finish at CAAs. Both Cosgrove and Glass were only freshmen this past season and will overlap with Yune for three years.

Yune joins Aiden Bond, Will Juricak, Thor Dyke, Colin Mamaril, Ian Cullicott, and Zach LeMay in the incoming class this fall.

