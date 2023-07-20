William & Mary Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: William & Mary Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. – Tribe Swimming head coach Nate Kellogg announced the teams’ 2023-24 schedule Tuesday morning. William & Mary will compete in 11 meets, four at the Bee McLeod Recreation Center. The season will culminate at the CAA Championships Feb. 28- Mar. 2 in Hampton, Virginia.

The season will begin Oct. 7 with a trip to Maryland to meet Johns Hopkins before a three-meet homestand. The Tribe will host UNCW Oct. 14, Towson Oct. 21, and Loyola Maryland Nov. 4. William & Mary will visit Morgantown for the West Virginia Invitational Nov. 16-18. The 2023 portion of the slate will conclude at the Toyota US Open Nov. 29-Dec. 3 in Greensboro, NC.

The Tribe will open up the new year with a Jan. 13 date with Old Dominion and East Carolina in Norfolk before visiting Davidson on Jan. 20. The class of ’24 will be honored at the Green and Gold’s final home meet of the season, Jan. 27 against Georgetown.

William & Mary will once again travel to Charlottesville for the Cavalier Invitational Feb. 9-11 at UVA. For the second straight season, the CAA Championship will be held down I-64 at the Hampton Aquaplex. The Tribe will look to claim conference supremacy Feb. 28- Mar. 2.

The 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships will be held Mar. 20-23 in Athens, Georgia, while the men’s championship is set for Mar. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Tribe has had a woman compete in the NCAA Championships in each of the past two seasons.