William & Mary Adds Seven To Men’s 2017-18 Roster

The William & Mary men’s swimming team will add seven newcomers to its roster this fall, head coach Matt Crispino ’02 announced today. The class includes contribitors in every event group, and comes into college with times that would have made five “A” finals and ten “B” finals at the 2017 CAA Championships.

“I can’t imagine a group of people better suited for William & Mary and Tribe Swimming,” said Crispino about the class. “Each of these seven young men will contribute in a unique way to our program, our campus, and our community. The bar has been set high by previous graduating classes, and the expectations will be no different for this group. With their help, we intend to defend our CAA titles with a constant eye on national-level competition.”

Matthew Boyer – 6-3, Free/Breast

Atlanta, Ga./The Baylor School

High School Bests

100 free – 45.86

100 breast – 58.05

50 free – 21.42

Prep: Captained Baylor to the Tennessee State combined team state championship each of the last three years … Won the men’s-only state titles as a sophomore and again as a senior … Earned Prep All-American honors each of the last three years … Spent his freshman year at the International School of Kenya, playing basketball and rugby in addition to swimming … Selected to the International Schools of Southern & Eastern Africa All-Star team in basketball … Scholastic All-American … Won school speech awards both as a freshman and again as a senior … Dorm Prefect his junior and senior years … Member of the French and Spanish Clubs.

Personal: Son of Geoff Boyer and Ann Buff … Enjoys photography, playing the guitar and piano, and reading … Plans to major in international relations.

Brien Collier – 6-1, Free

Ambler, Pa./Germantown Academy

High School Bests

200 free – 1:39.35

500 free – 4:34.00

1000 free – 9:47.67

100 fly – 51.64

Prep: Prep All-American … Junior National qualifier … Named first-team all-league and all-district each of the last two years … Member of the National Chinese Honor Society … Earned maxima cum laude honors as a junior and summa cum laude as a senior on the National Latin Exam … Scholastic All-American.

Personal: Son of Tim and Karen Collier … Enjoys the great outdoors, playing all sports, and driving … Plans to major in economics.

Jake Kealy – 5-11, Back/IM

Wilton, Conn./Fairfield Prep

High School Bests

100 back – 48.80

200 back – 1:45.39

200 IM – 1:50.94

200 fly – 1:57.82

Prep: Won the 2016 YMCA Long Course National Championship in the 200m back at 2:04.81 … Set the Connecticut state residential record in the 200 back at 1:45.39 … Volunteered more than 50 hours at a local assisted living facility.

Personal: Son of John and Annamarie Kealy … Brother, Tommy, is a senior on the Tribe swimming team … Undecided as to his collegiate major.

Devin McNulty – 6-3, Breast

Herndon, Va./Gonzaga College HS

High School Bests

100 breast – 55.97

50 free – 21.59

Prep: Prep All-American in the 100 breast … Qualified for the NCSA Championships in that event as well … Named honorable mention All-Met by the Washington Post as a senior … Took second in the 100 breast and third in the 200 breast at the league meet … Also finished second in the National Catholic School’s Championship 100 breast.

Personal: Son of Jack and Terry McNulty … Father played lacrosse at iena … Sister, Elizabeth, swam for Franciscan University … Brother, John, rowed at UVA … Enjoys playing basketball and camping … Plans to major in business.

James Mostofi – 6-1, Free/IM

Darien, Conn./Darien

High School Bests

1650 free – 15:58.51

200 back – 1:53.19

400 IM – 3:59.98

1000 free – 9:21.68

500 free – 4:36.02

Prep: Two event-finalist at the 2016 YMCA Long Course Nationals … Runner-up in the 400m IM at 4:35.80 and seventh in the 800, free at 8:29.37 … Part of Darien’s state runner-up 400 medley relay at the 2017 state championships … Fourth in the 100 back as an individual … Made the consolation finals in three events at the 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals … Won the 200m IM at the 2015 YMCA Long Course Nationals, swimming 2:15.39.

Personal: Son of Jim and Maha Mostofi … Father swam at NYU … Plans to major in business.

Christopher Pfuhl – 5-11, Free/Back

Charlotte, N.C./South Mecklenburg

High School Bests

200 free – 1:39.82

100 back – 52.92

500 free – 4:36.07

1000 free – 9:40.12

Prep: Prep All-American … Led South Mecklenburg to three North Carolina state team championships … Won the state title in the 400 free relay as a senior … Third individually in the 200 free in 2017 as well, improving from fourth as a junior in 2016 … Junior National summer qualifier … Scholastic All-American … Member of the National Honor Society … Member of the Beta Club and the Junior Marshals.

Personal: Son of Joy Pfuhl and the late Phillip Pfuhl … Uncle, Allen McCabe, wrestled at Iowa … Enjoys camping and playing Ultimate Frisbee … Plans to major in international business.

Aristides Speres – 6-4, Free

Rye, N.Y./Fordham Prep

High School Bests

100 free – 46.26

50 free – 21.22

100 fly – 51.44

Prep: Helped Fordham to three New York State Championships, including as a senior … His senior year, finished top-10 at the state championships in both the 50 and 100 free … Finished top-20 in the 100 fly as a junior … Prep All-American in the 200 medley relay as a freshman … Also earned All-American honors in the 400 free relay each of the last two years … Earned first honors all four years … Named to the Principal’s Honor Roll as a junior.

Personal: Son of Constantine and Alexandra Speres … Cousin, Emily O’Sullivan, played basketball at Haverford … Cousin, Lilly O’Sullivan, rowed at George Washington … Enjoys golfing and fishing … Plans to major in business.

