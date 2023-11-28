William & Mary Adds Juniors Qualifier Thomas Duncan to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Thomas Duncan of McLean, Virginia has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at William & Mary starting next fall. Duncan is currently a senior at The Heights School and swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club (Marymount).

Duncan is a versatile stroke specialist. Last season, he set his school’s record in the 100 back (51.36), though he’s been as fast as 50.38. Duncan is even better in the 200-yard distance, setting personal bests in the 200 back (1:48.36) and 200 breast (2:03.26) at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships. He also contested the 200 IM (1:52.51), 100 back (50.57), and 50 breast (27.05) at that meet.

Duncan capped off his summer at the Futures Championship in Richmond, where he earned his first summer juniors cut in the 200 back (2:06.62), placing 9th overall. He also hit best times in the 100 back (58.23) and 100 breast (1:08.59).

Best SCY Times:

100 back – 50.38

200 back – 1:48.36

100 breast – 58.38

200 breast – 2:03.26

200 IM – 1:52.51

400 IM – 4:06.15

William & Mary is a Division 1 Mid-Major team that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Last season, the Tribe men placed 5th of six teams at the CAA Championships. Both men’s and women’s teams are led by Nate Kellogg, who enters his fifth season at the helm of the program.

Duncan already has CAA-scoring times in the 200 back and 200 breast, though both events land on the same day. He would have been William & Mary’s third fastest performer in the 200 back, behind current graduate student Connor Sokolowsky and senior Kent Codding. Duncan will join a roster full of Virginia-natives; 15 of 26 current athletes are from Virginia.

Duncan joins Ethan Hadsell, Beck Hastings, Jackson Mueller, and Connor Vargas in William & Mary’s incoming class of 2024.

