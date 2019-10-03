WI High School State Champ Nate Frucht Sends Verbal to Boston University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madison, Wisconsin’s Nate Frucht has announced his intention to swim for the Patriot League’s Boston University in 2020-21.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support over the past years. #rollterriers”

Frucht won the Wisconsin Division 2 state title in the 200 free (1:42.26) at the WIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships last February. He also placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:43.73) and was part of the Crusaders’ title-winning 400 free relay (48.21 leadoff) and runner-up 200 free relay (21.03 anchor), contributing heavily to Madison Edgewood’s Division 2 state title.

Frucht does his year-round swimming with Badger Aquatics Club where he specializes in sprint and mid-distance freestyle. He competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/200 free, 50 back, and 50 fly, earning PBs in the back and fly. At the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, he swam all the freestyle distances from 50-1000 as well as the 100 fly. He placed in the top 8 of the 200/500/1000 free and notched lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly.

BU finished 4th of 10 teams in the men’s meet at 2019 Patriot League Championships. It took 20.79/45.61/1:40.86 to score in the 50/100/200 free at the conference meet (Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final). Frucht will overlap two years with Adam Orringer-Hau, who was an A-finalist in the 200 free and a B-finalist in the 50/100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.69

100 free – 47.54

200 free – 1:44.19

500 free – 4:43.07

Congratulations to SR Nate Frucht on committing to Boston University for swimming! Crusader Nation is proud of you Nate! pic.twitter.com/qVxi5hZC2D — Crusader Athletics (@Crusaders_ATH) September 24, 2019

