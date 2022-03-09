What is the Ceiling for UVA’s Gretchen Walsh at NCAA Championships?

SwimSwam has been reporting on Gretchen Walsh since she was 12 years old.
Gretchen, one-half of the powerhouse sister duo at UVA, has the nitro, the speed. Alex Walsh has the IM range (and Olympic hardware).
Gretchen’s a little disappointed from her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, but that old news, far in the past, especially since she dropped that 200 medley relay lead-off, that 23.04 50 yard backstroke, an unofficial American Record.
I’m bullish on Gretchen. Are you? Let’s play the NCAA PREDICTION GAME.
Gretchen’s top-three in all three of her events at NCAAs. I’m assuming those events will be the 50 free, 100 back and 100 free. Gretchen’s not getting past Maggie MacNeil or her teammate Kate Douglass in the 50 or 100 free, but after her blazing 23.04 50 back, Gretchen wins 100 back at NCAAs.
But who cares what I think? What do you think? Drop your opinion in the comments.
Follow Gretchen Walsh on Instagram, a SwimOutlet Ambassador.
Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.
RECENT GMM EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.
Off topic but does SwimSwam have any update on Harvard transfer Jaycee Yegher? She’s using her 5th year of eligibility at UVA, but has yet to record a swim from what I can tell. Her best times seem likely to qualify for NCAA’S
It is really insane how quickly so many women have entered into the 49-second 100 back conversation. Felt like that Coughlin record held forever!
It did. Coughlin’s yards greatness cannot be overstated.
23.4/25.5 is a 48.90 I’m here for it. Freestyle she is going to be a workhouse if you include relays her best swims may be rolling starts. I’d go with 21.16/46,72, I don’t think we should worry about her placing if she swims fast she will be in the mix in everything.
W50 FR – 21.37
W100 BK – 49.47
W100 FR – 46.78
I think the makes worlds in the 50 back (27.19). Hot take, but I think she does. Her 50/100, I think there’s a chance, maybe 24.41/53.85.
Except there’s no worlds this summer.
I know it’s a lot to keep up with, but…yes there is.
Day late and a dollar fifty short!
She gonna be fast at world champ trials. Would love to see her low 58 in the 100 back
The most interesting thing about her is that she doesn’t have a good start or that good of underwater. She has the best raw speed I’ve ever seen, and I woundnt be surprised to see her win the 50 free. Not sure about 100 Free or 100 Back, but I bet she’ll be top 3 in all of her events. I’m predicting 21.02, 46.59, 49.80.
She is incredibly fast underwater
Her 54.something 100 kick from that UVA practice video lives rent-free in my head. Just ridiculously fast
Was that flutter or fly kick? I couldn’t tell they were so fast in that video
Not sure if she has enough back half to win 100?
….ah, she’s got the back half…but so does her competition. I planted a flag with this prediction to mix up the comments and start a conversation (hoping for a dive-deep on this competitive race). She can win. It would be a big moment, and she’s positioned to breakthrough, but I think a 2nd, 3rd or even 4th place swim will be a PB for her, a success and points on the board for UVA.
I know someone who disagrees! 🤪