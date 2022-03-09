Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What is the Ceiling for UVA’s Gretchen Walsh at NCAA Championships?

Comments: 92

SwimSwam has been reporting on Gretchen Walsh since she was 12 years old.

Gretchen, one-half of the powerhouse sister duo at UVA, has the nitro, the speed. Alex Walsh has the IM range (and Olympic hardware).

Gretchen’s a little disappointed from her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, but that old news, far in the past, especially since she dropped that 200 medley relay lead-off, that 23.04 50 yard backstroke, an unofficial American Record.

I’m bullish on Gretchen.  Are you? Let’s play the NCAA PREDICTION GAME.

Gretchen’s top-three in all three of her events at NCAAs. I’m assuming those events will be the 50 free, 100 back and 100 free. Gretchen’s not getting past Maggie MacNeil or her teammate Kate Douglass in the 50 or 100 free, but after her blazing 23.04 50 back, Gretchen wins 100 back at NCAAs.

But who cares what I think? What do you think? Drop your opinion in the comments.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

92
Ervin
27 days ago

Off topic but does SwimSwam have any update on Harvard transfer Jaycee Yegher? She’s using her 5th year of eligibility at UVA, but has yet to record a swim from what I can tell. Her best times seem likely to qualify for NCAA’S

IRO
1 month ago

It is really insane how quickly so many women have entered into the 49-second 100 back conversation. Felt like that Coughlin record held forever!

ALEXANDER POP-OFF
Reply to  IRO
27 days ago

It did. Coughlin’s yards greatness cannot be overstated.

Taa
1 month ago

23.4/25.5 is a 48.90 I’m here for it. Freestyle she is going to be a workhouse if you include relays her best swims may be rolling starts. I’d go with 21.16/46,72, I don’t think we should worry about her placing if she swims fast she will be in the mix in everything.

wow
1 month ago

W50 FR – 21.37
W100 BK – 49.47
W100 FR – 46.78

Team Regan
1 month ago

I think the makes worlds in the 50 back (27.19). Hot take, but I think she does. Her 50/100, I think there’s a chance, maybe 24.41/53.85.

Snarkier
Reply to  Team Regan
1 month ago

Except there’s no worlds this summer.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Snarkier
1 month ago

I know it’s a lot to keep up with, but…yes there is.

Snarkier
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 month ago

Day late and a dollar fifty short!

Swimfan
1 month ago

She gonna be fast at world champ trials. Would love to see her low 58 in the 100 back

Erin
1 month ago

The most interesting thing about her is that she doesn’t have a good start or that good of underwater. She has the best raw speed I’ve ever seen, and I woundnt be surprised to see her win the 50 free. Not sure about 100 Free or 100 Back, but I bet she’ll be top 3 in all of her events. I’m predicting 21.02, 46.59, 49.80.

Swimfan
Reply to  Erin
1 month ago

She is incredibly fast underwater

PVSFree
Reply to  Swimfan
1 month ago

Her 54.something 100 kick from that UVA practice video lives rent-free in my head. Just ridiculously fast

Cdswimmer
Reply to  PVSFree
1 month ago

Was that flutter or fly kick? I couldn’t tell they were so fast in that video

Raymond Woods
1 month ago

Not sure if she has enough back half to win 100?

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Raymond Woods
1 month ago

….ah, she’s got the back half…but so does her competition. I planted a flag with this prediction to mix up the comments and start a conversation (hoping for a dive-deep on this competitive race). She can win. It would be a big moment, and she’s positioned to breakthrough, but I think a 2nd, 3rd or even 4th place swim will be a PB for her, a success and points on the board for UVA.

Snarkier
Reply to  Gold Medal Mel Stewart
1 month ago

I know someone who disagrees! 🤪

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports

Read More »

