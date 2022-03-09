What is the Ceiling for UVA’s Gretchen Walsh at NCAA Championships?

SwimSwam has been reporting on Gretchen Walsh since she was 12 years old.

Gretchen, one-half of the powerhouse sister duo at UVA, has the nitro, the speed. Alex Walsh has the IM range (and Olympic hardware).

Gretchen’s a little disappointed from her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, but that old news, far in the past, especially since she dropped that 200 medley relay lead-off, that 23.04 50 yard backstroke, an unofficial American Record.

I’m bullish on Gretchen. Are you? Let’s play the NCAA PREDICTION GAME.

Gretchen’s top-three in all three of her events at NCAAs. I’m assuming those events will be the 50 free, 100 back and 100 free. Gretchen’s not getting past Maggie MacNeil or her teammate Kate Douglass in the 50 or 100 free, but after her blazing 23.04 50 back, Gretchen wins 100 back at NCAAs.

But who cares what I think? What do you think? Drop your opinion in the comments.

