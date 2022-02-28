Were the 2022 ACC Championships the Deepest Ever?

The 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships felt like the biggest, baddest, and most exciting ACC Championships ever. Based on records broken, especially on the women’s side, they were.

With Virginia, NC State, Louisville, and most recently Virginia Tech’s growth under Sergio Lopez leading the way, the current ACC feels like the deepest ACC Conference that we’ve seen in a while.

But I wanted to check to see if that was true – is the ACC actually deeper than it has ever been?

Based on one measure, that appears to be mostly true, but maybe not by the same margin as it might seem.

I ran through the 8th-ranked prelims times for each individual event, men and women, to see where the cutlines fell to earn A-Final Invites.

By-and-large the 8th place prelims time in individual events from 2022 were faster than any of the prior four years. In some cases – like the women’s 400 IM, it wasn’t even close – that race had a cutline more than four seconds faster than any in the last four.

But there were a few events that broke the trend. The men’s 400 IM and 1650 freestyles, for example, weren’t as fast as what we’ve previously seen, even with Mark Bernardino having a lot of success with the NC State men’s distance group in general. That probably reflects the general priorities of the teams – all four of the mentioned men’s rosters are really building with sprints and relays, which is probably why we see the 400 IM and 1650, specifically, suffering.

The women’s 1650 saw a similar trend.

Check out the data below.

Women ACC 8th-Place in Prelims: Last 4 Seasons

Women 2022 2021 2020 2019 500 free 4:45.06 4:46.26 4:46.02 4:44.21 200 IM 1:56.55 1:57.83 1:57.43 1:59.10 50 free 22.21 22.46 22.29 22.38 400 IM 4:09.20 4:15.34 4:13.41 4:13.45 100 Fly 52.31 52.41 52.4 52.57 200 Free 1:46.23 1:47.24 1:46.17 1:46.13 200 Fly 1:56.42 1:56.44 1:57.19 1:56.80 100 Back 52.36 52.97 52.56 52.93 100 Breast 1:00.02 59.92 1:00.16 1:00.10 1650 Free 16:26.84 16:28.80 16:25.99 16:25.33 200 Back 1:54.04 1:54.30 1:54.74 1:54.13 100 Free 48.68 49.4 48.67 48.68 200 Breast 2:09.20 2:10.12 2:11.00 2:11.50

Men ACC 8th-Place in Prelims: Last 4 Seasons