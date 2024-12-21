Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 12/21/2024

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Seth Morgan, 16, Rocky Mount Family YMCA (NC): Morgan established four lifetime bests at the 31st Annual Arena Capital Classic in Cary, N.C., delivering a pair of blistering swims in the breaststroke events. Morgan clocked 54.11 in the 100 breast, moving him into a tie for 34th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group, and his time of 1:58.99 in the 200 breast ranks him 76th all-time in age group history. Both swims marked massive drops, as the 16-year-old came into the meet with best times of 56.63 in the 100 breast and 2:02.52 in the 200 breast. He also set PBs in the 400 IM (4:04.89) and 1650 free (16:25.77).

Denzo Senekal, 14, Blue Dolfins (FL): Senekal had a phenomenal performance at Winter Juniors – East, moving up the all-time rankings in the boys’ 13-14 age group in all four events he raced. Senekal moved to 18th all-time in the 500 free, clocking 4:28.67 to also sit #1 in the age group this season. He also moved to #1 in the age group this season in the 200 free (1:39.67), ranking tied for 30th all-time, and he added swims of 50.14 in the 100 back (51st all-time, #4 this season) and 1:48.78 in the 200 back (t-34th all-time, #3 this season).

Lauren Lonsdale, 12, Sacramento Aquatics Club (SN): Lonsdale won all 10 events she raced and set eight meet records (and 10 best times) at the Holiday Swim Festival in Tempe, Arizona in early December, cracking the top 20 all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group in three events. Lonsdale went 1:51.13 in the 200 free to rank 8th all-time, and clocked 4:56.49 in the 500 free to rank 17th. In the 400 IM, her 4:25.89 performance ranks 16th all-time in the age group. Lonsdale also posted times in the 100 free (52.28), 1650 free (17:19.20), 200 back (2:04.21), 100 IM (59.68) and 200 IM (2:06.38) that rank in the top 100 all-time in the age group.

Aidin Muminovic, 15, NOVA of Virginia Aquatics (VA): Muminovic took on a busy program at the TAC Blizzard Blitz last weekend, landing five personal best times. His most noteworthy came in the 100 fly, where he clocked 48.49 to rank 9th this season among 15-year-old boys, lowering his previous best of 49.85 set last year. He also went 20.76 in the 50 free to rank tied for 8th among 15-year-old boys this season, 1:39.72 in the 200 free to rank 14th, 1:50.78 in the 200 IM to rank 14th, and going 50.09 in the 100 back to rank 20th.

Coyle Moore, 14, Tide Swimming (VA): Also racing at the TAC Blizzard Blitz, Moore was on fire in the freestyle events, posting lifetime bests of 20.97 in the 50, 45.72 in the 100 and 1:39.87 in the 200 free to sweep wins in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Those swims rank him 47th, 36 and 40th all-time in the age group, respectively, and 3rd, 2nd and 3rd this season. The 14-year-old Tide Swimming product added bests in the 100 back (52.39), 200 IM (1:55.15) and 400 IM (4:08.76).

Veronica Metz, 14, Wahoo’s of Wellington (FG): Metz went undefeated at the 34th Annual Winter Championships in Plantation, Florida, setting personal bests in six events. The 14-year-old notably nabbed Futures cuts in the 200 fly (2:04.97) and 400 IM (4:27.92), and also earned Winter Juniors cut in the 1650 free (17:00.53). She also set bests in the 200 free (1:52.97), 100 IM (59.37) and 200 IM (2:07.56).

Michael Wiszenko, 16, YMCA of Greater Monmouth County (NJ): Wiszenko set a new Sayreville War Memorial High School Record in the boys’ 100 back last weekend, clocking 53.74 to take down the 13-year-old record of 55.10 set by Peter Dufrat in 2011. Wiszenko’s previous best time stood at 55.51.