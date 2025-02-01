Spectrum Aquatics Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 2/1/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Izzy Riva, 15, Saint Petersburg Aquatics (FL): Riva set a pair of massive best times at the Trials Fundraiser meet (LCM) in Florida two weeks ago, hitting 18U Senior National cuts in the 400 and 800 freestyle. Riva dropped from 4:23.23 to 4:18.24 in the 400 free, ranking her 3rd this season among 15-year-old girls (finishing as the runner-up to Saint Petersburg teammate and fellow 15-year-old Brinkleigh Hansen, who ranks 1st this season). Riva also won the 800 free in 8:50.36, improving on her previous best of 8:55.84 to rank 1st this season among 15-year-old girls by 11 seconds. She also set a PB in the 100 fly (1:06.86), and now holds three Nationals cuts after clocking 16:23 in the 1650 free in December.

Alex Kirsling, 11, Nitro Swimming (ST): Kirsling was on fire at the COPS 43rd Annual Greater Southwest meet in Southlake, Texas, setting five lifetime bests that rank him near the top of the national rankings this season. Kirsling now ranks 2nd in the country among 11-year-old boys in the 500 free (5:02.05), 1650 free (17:37.73) and 100 back (58.64), while he also moves into 4th in the 100 fly (59.43) and 9th in the 50 free (24.78) coming out of the meet.

Kate Allen, 12, Carmel Swim Club (IN): Allen hit six best times at Carmel’s Winter Invitational, picking up four wins in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Highlighting Allen’s swims were the 200 free, where she clocked 1:54.89 to rank 3rd in the 11-12 age group this season, and the 50 fly, where her 26.62 swim ranks 4th in 2024-25.

Eli Sweet, 14, SwimMAC Carolina (NC): Sweet set four best times at the SwimMAC Novant Invite (LCM) Jan. 18-20, highlighted by his performance in the 400 IM. After hitting a best time of 4:36.26 in November, Sweet went 4:35.86 in the prelims and then dropped down to 4:34.25 in the final, ranking him 37th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group and 1st this season by more than eight seconds. Sweet also set best times in the 400 free (4:13.15) and 200 fly (2:09.99), both ranking him 1st in the age group this season, while his PBs in the 100 breast (1:09.29) and 200 breast (2:30.36) rank 3rd. He also clocked 2:10.19 in the 200 IM, just shy of his best time but the fastest in the U.S. this season.

Abby Moore, 14, Academy Bullets Swim Club (IL): Moore showed impressive versatility at the Patriot Pride meet in Lincolnshire, Ill., sweeping all five events she raced in personal best fashion. The Academy Bullets Swim Club member clocked 29.37 in the 50 breast, ranking her tied for 5th in the girls’ 13-14 age group this season, while she also cracked the top 10 in the 50 back, going 25.93 to rank 9th. Moore added best times in the 100 breast (1:03.28), 200 back (2:00.93) and 100 back (55.74), ranking her 11th, 18 and 23rd in the 13-14 age group this season, respectively.

Eric Xu, 15, Dynamo Swim Club (GA): Xu took a second and a half off his personal best time in the 200 back at the GA Eastern Classic (SCY), clocking 1:47.47 to rank 6th this season among 15-year-old boys. The Dynamo Swim Club product also set a best time of 1:52.30 in the 200 IM, good for 32nd in the seasonal rankings as he improves on his month-old PB of 1:53.21.

