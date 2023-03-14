Webinar for Meet Management: SwimTopia’s Meet Maestro Steals the Show

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

March 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 PM Central.

Whether you have been using SwimTopia in past years or not, Meet Maestro is an intuitive, web-based solution that allows you to:

Display team standings, records, and time standards throughout a meet

Make adjustments before meets in case of scratches

Integrate with other meet management softwares for entry collection/meet merging

Customize meet set-up with your team/league’s events and entry rules

Pull the following pre/post-meet reports: psych sheets, heat sheets, timer sheets, positive check-in sheets, results, times reports, PR/place ribbon labels, and more

Enable users to follow the meet in SwimTopia’s mobile app, with full heat sheets and results (and more!) while using a Pro subscription

Meet Maestro is also compatible with several timing systems: Colorado Time Systems’ System 5 / 6 and Gen 7, Dolphin wireless, Wylas, and Time Drops (with more integrations on the way!). Not only do these timing integrations make Meet Maestro a great value, once your system is calibrated you can sit back and relax as times feed directly into your Meet Maestro interface. Never fear- we also work with stopwatches!

Maestro comes free with both Premium and Lite SwimTopia accounts which means, even if you’re not currently in the market for our Premium tier, a Lite account would be a perfect fit! Primarily a meet management solution, Lite accounts will complement other solutions used by your team.

SwimTopia wishes all summer swim teams luck as they gear up for the season ahead.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a team management mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its user-centric interface, robust arsenal of features, and learnability, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team store capabilities, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro has the same fluid functionality and is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, create entries, and seamlessly run meets through a browser. In tandem with SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can receive updates for “favorite” swimmers, view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Receptive and adaptive, SwimTopia’s “customer first” mentality has helped the company grow to benefit the swim team market. Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or request a live features demo here.