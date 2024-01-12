Wayne Lomas To Step Down From Swimming Canada Paralympic Program After Trials

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

OTTAWA – Associate High Performance Director Wayne Lomas will be stepping down from his role at the helm of Swimming Canada’s Paralympic program.

Lomas will guide the program through the Olympic and Paralympic Trials, then conclude his time with Swimming Canada on May 31.

Lomas joined the organization in 2018 after a successful run as Australia’s Executive Manager – High Performance. He is stepping down in order to spend more time with his family in his native Australia.

“Since being welcomed into this role and into the Canadian Paralympic swimming community in 2018, I have enjoyed the most amazing opportunities,” Lomas said. “It has been an immense privilege, and one that I will never forget. I have made many friends and learned much more about high performance in my time here.”

Lomas led the Paralympic Program with a dedicated focus on collaboration with partners, stakeholders, swimmers, and coaches. Under his guidance, the Canadian team secured eight medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. At the most recent World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester, England, Canada won 19 medals, including nine gold, the country’s highest medal tally since 2006.

High Performance Director John Atkinson will lead the development of a transition plan, reviewing the program and its needs to ensure a suitable and contemporary model for the Los Angeles 2028 quadrennial.

“Wayne has made a significant contribution to the whole Paralympic program since he commenced with Swimming Canada in 2018. He guided the program through the challenge of a global pandemic, through the Tokyo Games and built the performances to deliver strong results at the world championships last year,” Atkinson said.

“I personally wish Wayne all the best and thank him for what he has done with Swimming Canada. We are looking forward to the Paris Games and are confident in our team, program staff and coaches to continue the great work within the system that is in place.”