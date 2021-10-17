Wave I 200 Back Winner Sophie Brison (2023) Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Brison, who made the “Best of the Rest” section in our Way Too Early list of girls recruits from the high school class of 2023, has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Tennessee. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, family, and friends, for getting me to this point. Go Vols!!! 🍊”

Brison is a junior at Cambridge High School in Milton, Georgia. As a freshman in the 2019-20 high school swim season, she won the 200 IM (2:00.68) and 100 back (54.47) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley (25.82 backstroke leadoff) and 400 free (50.21 anchor) relays at the Georgia High School 6A State Championships. She earned NISCA All-America status in all four events, Cambridge won the state title, and Brison was named GHSA 6A Female Swimmer of the Year. The following year, as a sophomore, she was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.44) and the 100 back (54.76), led off the winning medley relay (26.18), and swam anchor on the second-place 400 free relay (50.27). She made the GHSA First Team All-State and was NISCA All-American in the medley relay and the 100 back.

Brison does her year-round swimming with Dynamo Swim Club. She’s one of the top backstrokers in the class and had a big swim this summer at Olympic Trials Wave I when she dropped a full second and won the 200 back (2:13.21) final, punching her ticket to Wave II of Trials.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.18

100 back – 54.47

200 back – 1:55.67

200 IM – 2:00.44

200 free – 1:49.90

100 free – 51.41

Brison will join the Lady Vols with Molly Blanchard (“Best of the Rest” for her IM prowess) and Tori Brostowitz (“Best of the Rest” for breaststroke) in the fall of 2023. She will overlap with backstrokers Josephine Fuller, Olivia Harper, Amber Myers, Elle Caldow, and Brooklyn Douthwright.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.