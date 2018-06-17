Waterloo Swimming Sends Off 5 Seniors to Compete in Collegiate Programs

Waterloo Swimming celebrated their college-bound swimmers in a flag-signing ceremony. The seniors all signed their college flags which were then flown inside the swim center. Headed off to swim in college are (from left to right):

Jacob Stubbs – Trinity University (TX)

Staley Varozza – Oklahoma Christian University

Alyssa Grunloh – Colorado State University – Pueblo

Breanna Harris – Merchant Marine Academy

Brynn Stokes – Southwestern University (TX)

Jacob Stubbs from Austin, Texas has committed to Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas and will join coach Scott Trompeter’s Tigers in the fall of 2018. Stubbs is winding up his senior year at Westwood High School in Austin. He competes for Matt McBrearty at Westwood and swam at the 2018 Texas UIL Region 3-6A Championships, taking 12th in the 500 free. He also swims under head coach Mike Varozza at Waterloo Swimming. A Southern Zone Sectionals qualifier, he specializes primarily in distance free and breast. Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:46.30

100 breast – 1:01.93

200 breast – 2:14.10

Staley Varozza from Austin, Texas committed to Oklahoma Christian University and will join head coach Josh Davis‘s class of 2022 with Simon Mooney . Varozza is winding up his senior year at Westwood High School in Austin. He represented Westwood at the 2018 Texas UIL State 6A Region 3 Championships, taking 9th in the 100 back (52.12) and 1st in the 200 medley relay with a 24.49 leadoff. The Warriors finished 3rd in the men’s team rankings at the Regional meet.

Varozza swims year-round under head coach Mike Varozza at Waterloo Swimming. A Southern Zone Sectionals qualifier, he specializes primarily in free and back. Top SCY times:

100 back – 52.12

50 free – 22.12

100 free – 49.50

Alyssa Grunloh, who hails from Round Rock, Texas, is wrapping up her school year at Cedar Ridge High School and plans to swim for Colorado State University–Pueblo in the fall. A Southern Zone Sectionals qualifier, she specializes primarily in fly and free and swims year-round at Waterloo Swimming. Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:12.41

100 fly – 1:00.64

200 free – 2:00.19

100 free – 57.36

500 free – 5:21.88

Brie Harris of Round Rock, Texas, who is also getting ready to graduate from Cedar Ridge High School, has committed to swim for the United States Merchant Marine Academy in the fall. Harris is a versatile athlete who swims a bit of everything. She competes year-round for Waterloo Swimming and her top SCY times include:

400 IM – 4:57.56

200 IM – 2:21.72

200 free – 2:02.94

100 free – 57.88

100 breast – 1:17.23

100 fly – 1:06.60

Brynn Stokes, from Leander, Texas, is finishing up at Rouse High School. She has committed to swim for Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX. Stokes competed for Rouse at the 2018 Texas UIL 5A Region 5 Championships, placing 9th in the 100 back and 14th in the 200 IM. Swimming year-round for Waterloo Swimming, she also competes in free and fly and her top SCY times are:

100 back – 1:02.45

100 fly – 1:04.24

200 IM – 2:22.64

50 free – 26.49

100 free – 58.63

