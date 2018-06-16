SEVA’s Cambrie Cooke to Swim for McDaniel College

Cambrie Cooke from Newport News, Virginia has announced her decision to swim for McDaniel College in the fall of 2018.

“I chose McDaniel because I immediately felt at home when I stepped on campus. The team and coaches were all so welcoming and supportive. After my visit I knew McDaniel was somewhere I could see myself for the next four years!”

Cooke is a senior at Menchville High School who swims for South Eastern Virginia Aquatics. She is taking advantage of a unique opportunity that McDaniel College offers in the form of the Educator’s Legacy Scholarship (ELS). The ELS is a $100,000/4 year scholarship awarded to children of educators. “To honor and recognize the importance of excellent teaching, McDaniel College offers a scholarship of up to $100,000 ($25,000 annually) to the children of K-12 and community college educators who have at least four years of current employment in a school setting and are eligible for full-time benefits at their institutions.”

Cooke will have an immediate impact on the McDaniel women’s team. She would have been an A-finalist in the 400 IM and a B-finalist in the 100 back and 200 free at the 2018 Centennial Conference Championships. Moreover, her 19 points would have moved the Green Terror up to 6th place in the team standings, leapfrogging Dickinson College.

Best Times (SCY):

400 IM: 4:43.01

100 Free: 54.99

100 Back: 1:00.03

200 Free: 1:58.64

