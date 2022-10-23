WATCH: Walsh, Douglass, King, Liendo, And More Race At UVA-UF Dual Meet

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA
- October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST
- SCY (25 yards)
- Charlottesville, Virginia
On Saturday, Florida faced Virginia in Charlottesville for a dual meet, with the Virginia women and Florida men taking the victory. Many of the nation’s top times were set at this meet, including Gretchen Walsh‘s fastest-in-history 21.91 50 fly split, 50.53 100 fly (the fastest-ever swam in a practice suit) and 21.40 50 free, Matt King‘s 42.46 100 free, and Josh Liendo‘s 19.27 50 free. In addition, there were also strong performances from swimmers such as Kate Douglass and Noah Nichols. You can watch the race videos down below.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:37.02
Top 3:
- UVA “B” Relay — 1:36.34
- UVA “A” Relay — 1:36.37
- UVA “C” Relay — 1:39.89
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:24.42
Top 3:
- Florida ‘B’ Relay — 1:25.94
- UVA ‘B’ Relay — 1:29.13
- UVA ‘C’ Relay — 1:29.26
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.56
- 2022 Invite Time: 59.87
Top 3:
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 59.27
- Emma Weber, Virginia — 1:00.77
- Anna Keating, Virginia — 1:01.12
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.87
- 2022 Invite Time: 52.20
Top 3:
- Noah Nichols, Virginia — 52.23
- Aleksas Savickas, Florida — 53.73
- Julian Smith, Florida — 53.97
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 22.71
- 2022 Invite Time: 22.16
Top 3:
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 21.40
- Maxine Parker, Virginia — 22.21
- Ekaterina Nikonova, Florida — 22.68
MEN’S 50 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.82
- 2022 Invite Time: 19.28
Top 3:
- Josh Liendo, Florida — 19.27
- Matt King, Virginia — 19.42
- Macguire McDuff, Florida — 19.81
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 49.44
- 2022 Invite Time: 48.44
Top 3:
- Kate Douglass, Virginia — 47.49
- Maxine Parker, Virginia — 48.49
- Ekaterina Nikokova, Florida — 49.29
MEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 43.59
- 2022 Invite Time: 42.34
Top 3:
- Matt King, Virginia — 42.68
- Alberto Mestre, Florida — 43.69
- Macguire McDuff, Florida — 43.82
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.69
- 2022 Invite Time: 52.35
Top 3:
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 50.53
- Lexi Cuomo, Virginia — 54.10
- Olivia Peoples, Florida — 54.26
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.40
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32
Top 3:
- Virginia ‘A’ relay — 3:11.34 (EXH)
- Florida ‘B’ relay — 3:18.37
- Virginia ‘B’ relay — 3:20.96 (EXH)
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:52.44
Top 3:
- Florida ‘B’ relay — 2:52.24
- Virginia ‘A’ relay — 2:53.82
- Florida ‘A’ relay — 2:58.08