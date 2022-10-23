WATCH: Walsh, Douglass, King, Liendo, And More Race At UVA-UF Dual Meet

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

On Saturday, Florida faced Virginia in Charlottesville for a dual meet, with the Virginia women and Florida men taking the victory. Many of the nation’s top times were set at this meet, including Gretchen Walsh‘s fastest-in-history 21.91 50 fly split, 50.53 100 fly (the fastest-ever swam in a practice suit) and 21.40 50 free, Matt King‘s 42.46 100 free, and Josh Liendo‘s 19.27 50 free. In addition, there were also strong performances from swimmers such as Kate Douglass and Noah Nichols. You can watch the race videos down below.

NOTE: Not all race videos have been uploaded, but they will be up soon and added to the article as soon as possible.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:37.02

Top 3:

UVA “B” Relay — 1:36.34 UVA “A” Relay — 1:36.37 UVA “C” Relay — 1:39.89

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:24.42

Top 3:

Florida ‘B’ Relay — 1:25.94 UVA ‘B’ Relay — 1:29.13 UVA ‘C’ Relay — 1:29.26

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:01.56

2022 Invite Time: 59.87

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.87

2022 Invite Time: 52.20

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 22.71

2022 Invite Time: 22.16

Top 3:

MEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.88

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.82

2022 Invite Time: 19.28

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 49.44

2022 Invite Time: 48.44

Top 3:

Kate Douglass, Virginia — 47.49 Maxine Parker, Virginia — 48.49 Ekaterina Nikokova, Florida — 49.29

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 43.59

2022 Invite Time: 42.34

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.92

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 53.69

2022 Invite Time: 52.35

Top 3:

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 50.53 Lexi Cuomo, Virginia — 54.10 Olivia Peoples, Florida — 54.26

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32

Top 3:

Virginia ‘A’ relay — 3:11.34 (EXH) Florida ‘B’ relay — 3:18.37 Virginia ‘B’ relay — 3:20.96 (EXH)

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:52.44

Top 3: