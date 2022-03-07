WATCH: St. Joseph Boys Sweep Relays At NJ Meet Of Champions

2022 NJSIAA Boys & Girls Individual State Championships

March 5-6, 2022

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, New Jersey

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Boys Results

Girls Results

While we covered some of the individual swims at the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Meet of Champions, there were some impressive feats on relays too.

Particularly, St. Joseph High School of Metuchen, New Jersey swept all relays at the meet, winning the boys’ 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. The quartet of seniors Tyler Knurek, Darien Betances, Ben Lockey, and Richard Park were on all three relays.

Out of the four, Betances is the only one committed to a college, as he is heading to Boston College for the 2022-23 school year.

200 Medley Relay

Knurek (23.20), Betances (25.24), Park (22.59), and Lockey (20.55) won the 200 medley in a time of 1:31.58, tearing down The Pingry School’s old meet record of 1:32.49. Most notably, Pingry’s relay in 2018 consisted of SwimSwam’s #9 2023 recruit Roman Jones and Penn freshman standout Matt Fallon.

200 Free Relay

Knurek (21.35), Park (21.07), Betances (20.22) and Lockey (20.94) swam the 200 free relay en route to a 1:23.54, which won by almost two seconds. Betances’s 20.22 was the fastest split of the field.

400 Free Relay

Park (47.69), Knurek (45.44), Betances (45.98), and Lockey (46.42) came back from a body-length lead by Cherry Hill East High School at the 150, and took the win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:05.53.

All videos courtesy of Darien Betances.

Unlike most high school state championship meets, New Jersey does not crown team champions at Meet of Champions, and only individual swimmers and school relays are recognized as winners. Meanwhile, team championships are given to the winners of the NJSIAA dual meet state tournament brackets.