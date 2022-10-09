Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Murphy, Lasco, Seliskar, Shields Race 50 Fly at Cal Alumni Practice

Cal hosted it’s Aquatics Gala on Saturday, an event that occurs every other year in Berkeley. Part of the festivities includes an alumni practice for the men and women, where Cal swimmers from all generations can come and mingle with the current team in the pool. Three high-profile alumni (Olympians Tom Shields, Ryan Murphy, and Andrew Seliskar) challenged junior Destin Lasco to a 50 fly from a running start. Coaches had Murphy at 20.8, Shields at 21.2, and Lasco and Seliskar at 21.3.

Stay tuned for more content from this alumni practice and Cal aquatics coming soon on SwimSwam.

Joel Lin
55 seconds ago

Seli legit had that 8 month taper early speed in the first 25.

Last edited 33 seconds ago by Joel Lin
Reply
Not Joseph Schooling
36 minutes ago

I was pissed and went a 20.5 in practice.

rsgnsf
48 minutes ago

has seliskar un-retired?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  rsgnsf
32 minutes ago

He is still retired. And still popped a 21.3😅

MIKE IN DALLAS
55 minutes ago

Rivalry!
Friendship!
super Swimming!
It has it all!!!!

