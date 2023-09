WATCH: Ilya Kharun, Leon Marchand, And More Race At ASU-Georgia Dual Meet

ARIZONA STATE VS. GEORGIA

September 22-23, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Dual Meet

Results on Meet Mobile: ASU vs UGA

Team Scores Arizona State Men 183 – Georgia Men 117 Georgia Women 184 – Arizona State Women 111

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

Last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a season-opening dual meet. While the ASU men came out victorious against the Georgia men, the women’s meet had the opposite results with Georgia being on top. The meet spanned across two days—on Friday, the meet was held in long course, while on Saturday the meet was held in short course.

Several notable swims came about, such as Ilya Kharun‘s 44.88 100 fly school record and 1:40.68 personal best in the 200 fly, as well as Leon Marchand‘s 1:57.76 long course 200 IM. In addition, pros like Regan Smith and Simone Manuel also got in on racing action. Scroll below for race videos from the meet, courtesy of poolside perspective on YouTube.

Men’s 200-meter IM:

Winner — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (1:57.76)

Women’s 50 Breast/Fly

50 Breast: Simone Manuel, 35.14

50 fly: Olivia Smoliga, 27.42

Men’s 50-Meter Free

Winner — Jonny Kulow, Arizona State (22.27)

Men’s 4×100-meter Medley Relay

Winner — Arizona State (Hubert Kos – 54.29, Leon Marchand – 59.90, Ilya Kharun – 51.58, Patrick Sammon – 48.60), 3:34.37

Men’s 150-meter Breast

Winner – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (1:36.12)

Women’s 150-meter Free Time Trial

Women’s 150-meter Back Time Trial

Men’s 200-meter Medley Relay

Winners – Arizona State (Jack Dolan – 25.65, John Heaphy – 28.26, Ilya Kharun – 22.98, Cam Peel – 22.46), 1:39.35

Mixed 150-Meter Fly Time Trial

Winner – Chase Kalisz (1:25.41)

Men’s 150-meter Back

Winner – Hubert Kos, Arizona State (1:26.55)

Men’s 150-meter Free Time Trial

Winner – Grant House (1:20.22)

Men’s 150-meter Breast Time Trial

Winner – Chase Kalisz (1:37.85)

Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay

Winners – Arizona State (Dolan – 20.95, Marchand – 23.74, Kharun – 19.51, Kulow – 18.59), 1:22.79

Men’s 100-yard Breaststroke

Winner – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (53.29)

Men’s 50-yard Freestyle

Winner – Jack Dolan, Arizona State (19.16)

Men’s 200-yard Butterfly

Winner – Ilya Kharun, Arizona State (1:40.68)

Men’s 100-yard Freestyle

Winner – Jonny Kulow, Arizona State (42.73)

Men’s 200-yard Breastroke

Winner – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (1:54.39)

Mens’ 100-yard Butterfly

Winner – Ilya Kharun, Arizona State (44.88)

Men’s 200-yard IM

Winner – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (1:54.39)

Men’s 400-yard Free Relay

Winners – Arizona State (Dolan – 42.43, Kulow – 41.37, Sammon – 42.76, Kharun – 41.93), 2:48.49