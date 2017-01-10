WATCH: Germantown Academy Bermuda Training Trip

Germantown Academy went to Bermuda for their training trip this year, and with it comes another awesome training trip video.

It starts off with some belly flops of course, some beautiful island views, some cliff jumping, and the beach – that’s the important stuff. Plus some pretty cool beach back flips and some funny coach dancing, yeah, it’s pretty jam packed.

Currently the Germantown Academy men have only lost once this season, and in fact have their first meet back today against Malvern Preparatory School at home. Tomorrow, they face Hill School.

For the next three weekends (including the upcoming one) they have competitions set up until he IAAL Diving Championships and IAAL Swimming Championships on February 6th and 8th.

The last meet on Germantown‘s schedule right now is Easterns which take place February 24th and 25th.

As for the women, they’ve been on fire as of late. Right after their training camp in Bermuda, they came back to take down the Academy of Notre Dame de Maur on the fifth with a 108-62 victory. The next day, they faced Baldwin School and took another ‘W’ home with 96 points to Baldwin’s 78.

They’ll be hosting Hill School tomorrow where they’ll look to secure another win. Just like the men, they’ll be competing the next three weekends in a row prior to taking a weekend off for the IAAL Championships.