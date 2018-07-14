Vlad Morozov: “10 More Years” at USC (VIDEO)

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

26-year-old Vlad Morozov started as a freshman at USC in 2010, and he’s still loving it. He told SwimSwam Friday that Trojan Swim Club currently has a solid core of “20-30” men, one of which is Conor Dwyer, and said (jokingly?) that he’ll spend 10 more years there.

The Russian Morozov split 23.08/25.74 to take second in the 100 free Friday night at the 2018 Los Angeles Invite. In first was Jintong Yang with an impressive 48.63, and Hexin Yu was third in 49.37. Dwyer took fourth place in 49.38.

Morozov, like many others in attendance, is using the Invite as a tune-up meet in advance of upcoming important meets, like the 2018 European Championships later in the summer. He was happy with his two early-meet swims (the first being a 50 back on Thursday’s medley relay).