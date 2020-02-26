Virginia’s Justin Grender Swims 1:40 in 200 Yard Back in ACC Time Trial

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A handful of time trial swims closed the first day of the 2020 Men’s ACC Swimming Championships in Greensboro, the most significant of which came from Virginia sophomore Justin Grender in the 200 back.

Grender swam a 1:40.71, which is 6-tenths faster than what was invited to the 2019 NCAA Championship time. That time knocks 2 seconds off his previous lifetime best that was done at last year’s ACC Championship meet where he finished 10th overall. His previous season best of 1:42.79 was done mid-season at the Tennessee Invitational.

That improvement should put him into the A-final later this week in the individual event. His time is half-a-second short of Robby Giller’s school record of 1:40.21 set in 2018.

Florida State’s Max Polianski was the only other swimmer with a time trial result that is a possible NCAA invite time. He swam a 1:42.35 in the 200 yard fly. That’s about a quarter-of-a-second slower than his best time of 1:42.09 that he swam twice at last year’s ACC Championship meet, but it does improve his season-best of 1:46.16 from the Georgia Tech Invitational.

Last year, it took exactly 1:42.35 to earn an NCAA invite. While invite times usually get faster year-over-year, they don’t always get faster, especially in Olympic years by recent trends.

Other Time Trial Results: