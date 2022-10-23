Virginia vs. Florida Dual Meet: Photo Vault

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

On Saturday, Florida and Virginia faced off in a dual meet, where the Florida men and Virginia women took victory. In addition, the 2022 NCAA Championship banner for the Virginia women was unveiled prior to the start of the meet.

See some photos of Virginia swimmers from the meet, which were taken by UVA photographer Johnny Pace, here. To see more of Pace’s work, be sure to check out his Instagram account at @pacephoto.

Kate Douglass by Johnny Pace

Noah Nichols by Johnny Pace

Gretchen Walsh by Johnny Pace

Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Kate Douglass by Johnny Pace

UVA by Johnny Pace

Olivier Millis by Johnny Pace

Zoe Skirboll by Johnny Pace

Abby Harter by Johnny Pace

Noah Nichols by Johnny Pace

UVA Trophy by Johnny Pace

UVA by Johnny Pace

UVA by Johnny Pace

Kate Douglass by Johnny Pace

Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Maxine Parker by Johnny Pace

Peter Thompson by Johnny Pace

Sean Conway by Johnny Pace

Alex Walsh by Johnny Pace

Kamal Muhammad by Johnny Pace

