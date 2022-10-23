Virginia vs. Florida Dual Meet: Photo Vault

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Live Results

Biggest Storylines

Live Recap

On Saturday, Florida and Virginia faced off in a dual meet, where the Florida men and Virginia women took victory. In addition, the 2022 NCAA Championship banner for the Virginia women was unveiled prior to the start of the meet.

See some photos of Virginia swimmers from the meet, which were taken by UVA photographer Johnny Pace, here. To see more of Pace’s work, be sure to check out his Instagram account at @pacephoto.