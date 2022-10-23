Winter Juniors Qualifier Samantha Li Verbals to Dartmouth

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Li, a senior at Castro Valley High School in California, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process for Dartmouth College’s 2023 entering class.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to the application process at Dartmouth College! I want to thank coaches Milana, Daniel, and Lianne for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I also want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting and guiding me for all these years. Go Big Green!”

Li competed at the 2022 CIF Swimming & Diving Championships, where she placed 16th in the 200 free and and 10th in the 100 free. She also swims club for the Oaklantis Swim Team.

Li is a sprint freestyler. She has Winter Juniors cuts in the LCM 50 and 100 free, and USA Swimming Futures cuts in the SCY 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, as well as the LCM 200 free.

Best short-course yards times:

50 free: 23.59

100 free: 50.73

200 free: 1:50.86

Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League. At the 2022 women’s Ivy League Championships, Dartmouth finished 7th out of 8 teams, beating Cornell University. Li has to potential to make finals her freshman year at Dartmouth. With her current best times, she would’ve made the B final of the 100 free at the 2022 championships, behind only Dartmouth swimmer Ashley Post, then a junior, who swam a 50.42.

In addition, Li would’ve made the C finals in the 50 and 200 free; only then-juniors Post, Zoe Wortzman, and Mia Leko would have defeated Li’s times for Dartmouth in those events.

Out of the college’s current 15-women roster, four swim free exclusively: senior Christiana Cianciolo, junior Rachel Zhang, sophomore Sophie Wiener, and freshman Carly Joerin. Four other women also swim free in addition to other strokes. Dartmouth’s exclusive free program is evenly spread out among the classes, but the team has three freshmen that swim free in addition to other strokes. Thus, when Li enters the team next fall, she’ll join a younger program that has not yet had the chance to prove itself.

Li joins IM/breaststroker Katherine Jia, all-around freestyler Emma Gao, IM/backstroker Lucy Benoit, and multi-stroker Jamie Legh in Dartmouth’s fall 2023 recruiting class.

