Virginia State HS Finalist Morgan Fowle Commits to Fordham for Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Fowle, a native of Sterling, VA, who did not start swimming competitively until his sophomore year of high school, has committed to swim for Fordham University.

“I originally played soccer for two years, tore my acl, and chose swimming as a low impact sport,” he told SwimSwam. In speaking about why he chose Fordham he says, “I absolutely love the city, fordham offers the best of both worlds, and provides a well rounded team with a nice community.”

Fordham has two main campuses. The Lincoln Center campus in located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan while the Rose Hill campus, which has the athletic facilities, is located in the Bronx.

Fowle swims for Machine Aquatics in club swimming and also represents Rock Ridge High School. At the 2023 Virginia Class 4 State Championships, he finished eighth in the 50 free (21.70) and seventh in 100 free (47.41), behind the likes of Thomas Heilman and Brendan Whitfield.

The year before, at the 2022 Class 4 State Meet, he swam 22.92 in the 50 free to finish in 14th and swam 50.16 in the 100 free, which was good for 13th place.

Best SCY Times

50 Free – 21.69

100 Free – 47.47

100 Breast – 1:02.71

100 Fly – 58.63

The Fordham Rams are a Division I mid-major program competing in the Atlantic-10 Conference. Last year, the men’s team, finished fifth out of eight schools, less than 50 points behind third place finishers UMASS.

While Fowle’s best times are not in scoring range yet, having only been swimming competitively for two years now, he potentially has a high ceiling with future time drops forthcoming. At A-10s it took 20.66 to make the finals in the 50, 45.66 in the 100 free and 56.23 in the 100 breast and a 49.26 in the 100 fly.

Fowle joins fellow commits Nathan Rogers, Frankie Sanger, Jesse Abramson, Kevin Liu, John Heinz, Ethan Boyes, and John Koebel in the Rams’ class of 2023. The class is quite geographically diverse: Rogers and Liu are both from California, Sanger is from Oregon, Heinz is from Tennessee and Boyes is from Texas. Only Koebel and Abramson are from the Northeast, with Koebel being from Maryland and Abramson staying in state.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.