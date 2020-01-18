Villanova Emerges Victorious by One Point in Thriller Over Rutgers

RUTGERS V. VILLANOVA

January 17, 2019

Piscataway, NJ (Rutgers)

SCY

Results

SCORES Villanova 150.5, Rutgers 149.5



In a tight match-up that came down to the very last event, the visiting Villanova women eked out a win by one point over the home team Rutgers.

Four Villanova athletes doubled up with two wins each, led by Millicent Routledge who added a runner-up finish in her third event. Routledge was 1:50.76 in the 200 free, 51.19 in the 100 free, winning both, then was 23.72 in the 50 free, touching second behind Rutgers’ Elinah Phillip.

Villanova largely dominated the free events, with Nicole Welch taking care of the 500 (4:56.78) and 1000 (10:09.21). Kaitlin Gravell won the 200 IM (2:06.31) and 200 breast (2:21.23), and diver Bridie Dunn swept both boards.

Rutgers just had one double winner, Terka Grusova, who swept the backstrokes. She was 55.16 in the 100 and 2:01.81 in the 200, winning by over two seconds in both races. She was also second in the 200 IM (2:07.02). Rutgers made up for their lack of wins with depth, going 1-2-3 in the 100 back and 1-2-3-4 in the 100 breast, for example.

Gravell won the 200 IM with Villanova down going into the final relay, the 400 free relay. Philip, the 50 free winner, put Rutgers into a lead of over a full second after her third leg swim of 51.15, but Routledge would be the hero at the last second, splitting 50.51 to surpass Rutgers and win the meet.