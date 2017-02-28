VIDEO: Watch Michael Phelps’ House Testimony on Clean Sport

Michael Phelps testified before the House Energy & Commerce Committee on Tuesday, February 28th, about clean sport. “Even the suspicion of doping is disillusioning for clean athletes,” Phelps told Congress.

Phelps said he is often asked if he thinks anyone will surpass his Olympic achievements. “I hope so,” is his answer, but, he testified, “I’d like to think there’s some little boy or girl out there with an even bigger dream, an even stronger drive to work harder than I ever did, to do something that’s never been done before. But for that to happen, he or she must believe they will get a fair opportunity to compete. If we allow our confidence in fair play to erode, we will undermine the power of sport and the goals and dreams of future generations. The time to act is now. We must do what is necessary to ensure the system is fair and reliable so we all can believe it it.”

Watch the full hearing here:

