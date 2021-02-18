VHSL State Championships Postponed for Second-Straight Week Due to Weather

IRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the second week in a row, the Virginia School High School League has postponed the state swimming and diving championships due to inclement weather. Check out our VHSL preview and original postponement article, here.

Much of the state is under a winter storm warning, with snow and ice forecasted to start in the wee hours of Thursday morning and last throughout the day. Some areas of the state are still without power due to last week’s winter storm that forced the original postponement.

Here’s the new schedule:

Class 1 & 2 – March 6, Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 3 – February 25, Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 4 – February 23, Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Class 5 – February 24 – Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center

Class 6 – February 25 – Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center

While the Class 1&2, 3, and 4 competitions will all remain at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, the Class 5 and 6 championships have been moved from Oak Marr Recreation Center, in Fairfax, down I-95 a bit to the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center, in Stafford.

With the schedule change, the Class 1&2 Championships now compete with the Virginia Swimming LSC’s Short Course Senior Champs, which will take place March 4-7 at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Richmond. A lot of the state’s top swimming talent hails from Northern Virginia, whose club teams generally belong to the Potomac Valley LSC, and Potomac Valley is not having a single LSC championships, instead splitting the normal meet into several waves, while also expecting swimmers will attend meets like the NCSA and ISCA Championships.

All that to say, while it doesn’t look like participation for the high school state championships will be affected too much by the delay, it will be interesting to see how some of the top-level swimmers approach as it gets closer to big club meets in March, which could be where swimmers intend to focus their tapers.

Assuming they all decide to swim, despite the postponements, the Class 5 and 6 meets will feature some of the top high school recruits in the national, including Samantha Tadder, Aiken Do, Anthony Grimm, Torri Huske, Grace Sheble, and Caroline Sheble. Huske, particularly, will be vying to take back the overall national high school record in the 100 fly, which she previously set, but is currently held by Claire Curzan.