Veronica Burchill Swims Lifetime Best in 5th LCM Event of 2018

2018 BULLDOG GRAND SLAM

July 6th-8th, 2018

Garbielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Veronica Burchill has swum yet another personal best time, in-season, marking the 5th different event in which she’s done so this long course season alone.

On Sunday morning at the Bulldog Grand Slam, Burchill qualified 1st in the 100 free in 54.80. That improved upon her previous lifetime best of 54.92, done at last year’s National Championship meet.

While most of the drops haven’t been huge (with the exception of the 400 free), the fact that she’s setting best times, sometimes more-than-once, in-season bodes well for the former National Junior Team swimmer and Junior National Champion.

Previous PB 2018 PB 50 free 25.68 25.61 100 free 54.92 54.80 200 free 2:00.80 2:00.19 400 free 4:23.88 4:17.49 100 fly 59.28 59.25

The same could be said for Erika Brown, who has swum several lifetime bests already this weekend, though her 55.05 in prelims of the 100 free isn’t one of those. She was a 54.5 in June, but her Sunday morning swim is the second-best of her career.

Burchill and Brown are 2 of just 10 Americans who have been sub-55 already this season, with Burchill ranking 9th and Brown ranking 7th nationally. Last season, it only took 55.0 (Burchill, in fact) to make the A-Final at Nationals in the 100 free, with a 54.3 good for top 6 and a relay spot.

Other Top Qualifiers: