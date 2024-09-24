USC’s Robert López Duart Earns Third Straight MPSF Men’s Water Polo Newcomer of the Week Award

Courtesy: USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES — Three weeks into his career as a Trojan, Robert López Duart has collected his third set of MPSF West Newcomer of the Week honors after another powerful weekend of work for USC men’s water polo.

López Duart led USC with 10 goals scored at the Overnght MPSF Invitational, setting his USC career high with a five-goal outing — including the game-winner — in a 12-11 overtime win over No. 2 Stanford. In USC’s 13-12 overtime win over No. 10 Long Beach State, López Duart scored a team-high three goals and had two assists. He also scored once in USC’s win over UC Davis and once in a loss to No. 1 UCLA in the title match. López Duart stands as USC’s top scorer so far this season, now with 23 goals scored.

Now 10-1 overall on the year, USC returns home to Uytengsu Aquatics Center this week. López Duart and the Trojans will host California Baptist under the lights in a 5 p.m. game on Friday (Sept. 27).