USC’s Carolyne Stern Hauls In First MPSF Women’s WP Player of the Week Award

Courtesy: USC Athletics

USC junior goalie Carolyne Stern came up big for the top-ranked Trojans in their 9-7 win over No. 3 UCLA, and her performance has netted her first career honor as the MPSF Player of the Week.

Against the Bruins in the final game of the regular season last weekend, Stern made eight saves, including a 5-meter penalty stop and two 1-on-1 counterattack saves. She also had a steal in the win. Her eighth save against a 7-on-6 attack preserved USC’s 9-7 lead in the final minute. Stern’s performance not only helped USC wrap an undefeated run through MPSF play, it improved her career saves total to 154 — lifting the junior to rank No. 9 all-time in career saves at USC.