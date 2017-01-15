USC Women, Led By Freshmen Class, Dominate Utah

Utah vs. USC

Results

Hosted by USC

Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

USC – 138

Utah – 106

The USC women’s team finished off their weekend competition with a decisive win where the final score didn’t necessarily serve as an indication of the Trojans’ dominance. USC freshmen Becca Mann, Stanzi Moseley, and Tatum Wade all touched first in at least one individual event to lead the Women of Troy. Given USC switched to exhibition swims for the second half of the meet, the Trojans won by just 32 points, but touched first in each event.

USC opened the meet with 1-2-3 finishes in five straight individual events, with Mann striking first in the 1000 free (9:57.54). The distance star would later come back and win the 500 in 4:54.85. Southern California native Stanzi Moseley covered the next event, winning the 200 free in 1:50.99. Following 1-2-3 finishes in the 100 back and 100 breaststroke led by Hannah Weiss (back, 53.62) and Riley Scott (breast, 1:01.26), Wade hit the water in the 200 fly, and edged out freshman teammate Catherine Sanchez, 2:00.26 to 2:00.66. Wade would later win the 100 free in 50.10.

Notably, Utah senior and three-time NCAA qualifier Stina Colleou finished third in the 200 breast (2:16.80), and Jordan Anderson finished second in the 200 IM (2:05.70).

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Sophomore Riley Scott and freshmen Becca Mann and Tatum Wade won two events each to pace a No. 6 USC women’s swimming team that captured every event en route to a 138-106 victory over Utah on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

The USC women improved to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Pac-12. The Trojan women and men also swept Wisconsin on Friday.

“The weekend was outstanding,” USC Head Coach Dave Salo said. “It sets us up well as we heat up in the Pac-12 schedule and move toward the postseason.”

USC opened the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200y medley relay as senior Anika Apostalon, Scott, junior Hannah Weiss and freshman Stanzi Moseley won in 1:41.89 with USC’s B squad second in 1:42.49.

Mann, who lowered her season-best in the 1000y free Friday against Wisconsin, won the event today in 9:57.54 to lead the first of many 1-2-3 USC sweeps. Sophomores Elizabeth Stinson (10:03.09) and Allie Wooden (10:07.04) followed Mann into the wall.

Troy followed with another sweep in the 200y free, led by Moseley’s 1:50.99. Sophomore Maddie Wright was second (1:52.12) with sophomore Kirsten Vose third (1:52.32).

Weiss won the 100y back with a 53.62 to lead a sweep as sophomore Hanni Leach took second (54.43) and Apostalon third (54.73).

Scott captured the 100y breast in 1:01.26 without challenge as senior teammates Riley Hayward (1:03.07) and Kelsey Kafka (1:03.79) completed another sweep.

The Trojans polished off their fifth consecutive 1-2-3 sweep as freshmen Wade (2:00.26) and Catherine Sanchez (2:00.66) and sophomore Sydney Lofquist (2:04.83) hit the wall in that order.

Apostalon finished off the first set of action with a win in the 50y free in 23.12 with Moseley second (23.87). Utah’s Julienne Tadena was third (23.99).

Wade, showing off her versatility, followed the diving break with a win in the 100y free in 50.10 (0.64 off her season best) as senior Chelsea Chenault was second (50.47) and Scott third (52.03).

Freshman Louise Hansson won the 200y back in 1:57.54 (0.08 off her season best) with Leach second (1:59.87) and freshman Abby Miller third (2:02.94). Kafka (2:15.78) and Hayward (2:15.83) followed with a 1-2 finish in the 200y breast.

Mann doubled up with a victory in the 500y free in 4:54.85 with Wooden second (4:57.00) and Stinson third (5:02.77). Heading into the diving break, Wright took the 100y fly in 55.26 with Weiss second (55.42), Moseley third (56.32).

Scott joined the group of double-winners with a 2:00.90 to take the 200y IM while Utah’s Jordan Anderson, younger sister of former USC NCAA champion Haley Anderson, was second (2:06.20).

The Trojans closed the meet as the quartet of Apostalon, Chenault, Hansson and Wade won the 400y free relay won in 3:19.94

PRESS RELEASE – Utah

LOS ANGELES – The University of Utah women’s swimming team won five events today but was ultimately topped by No. 6 USC, 138-106.

Stina Colleou was first in the 200 breast touching in at 2:16.80. Kat Wickham would take first in the 500 free (5:07.92) and Darby Wayner won the the 100 fly (57.25).

Jordan Anderson rounded out the individual wins by taking first in the 200 IM. She touched in at 2:05.70.

To finish out the meet, Utah captured the 400 free relay as Dorien Butter , Sarah Lott , Wayner and Gillian St. John finished with a time of 3:31.19.

Genevieve Robertson was second in the 200 breast (2:17.79) and Isabella Kearns was a runner-up in the 500 free (5:17.41). Other second-place finishes were put up by Kristine Pataray (100 fly, 57.43) and Julienne Tadena (200 IM, 2:06.20).

Both Utah teams will be in action next Saturday against rival BYU. The meet is set to begin at 11 a.m. with a Red Out scheduled for Ute Senior Day

