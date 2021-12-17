USC Trojans Earn Verbal Pledge from Distance Specialist Keller Morgan (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

6’5” high school junior Keller Morgan from Trabuco Canyon, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2027.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Southern California! Huge thanks to my family, my coach Jeff Natalizio, teammates, and friends who’ve supported me along the way. I’m stoked for the years to come with the team and coaches at USC! Fight on ✌️”

Morgan swims for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Evolution Racing Club and specializes in distance freestyle. He made our “Best of the Rest” section of the Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023.

In high school swimming, he helped Santa Margarita win the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division I boys’ title, snagging the school’s Swimmer of the Year award. He placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:48.69) and fifth in the 500 free (4:29.70) and contributed a leg (45.54) to the fourth-place 400 free relay. Both individual events were lifetime-bests.

Morgan recently swam at Winter Juniors West, where he updated his PBs in the 200 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM. He finaled in both the 200 IM and 400 IM, placing eighth in the latter. He dropped over 2 seconds in the 200 free with his relay leadoff time of 1:39.82.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:51.85

1000 free – 9:33.67

500 free – 4:29.70

200 free – 1:39.82

200 IM – 1:48.69

400 IM – 3:51.56

100 breast – 57.82

200 breast – 2:05.57

Morgan is the first public commitment to the men’s team at USC for 2023-24. He will join his Santa Margarita teammate Macky Hodges, who has given her verbal pledge to the women’s class of 2027.

