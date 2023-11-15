Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USC Men’s Water Polo Welcomes Bode Brinkema To Troy

Courtesy: USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES — The USC men’s water polo program has secured a standout signee for 2024 in the addition of Bode Brinkema, who has signed a national letter of intent to become Trojan, USC head coach Marko Pintaric announced today.

A San Juan Capistrano product out of JSerra High School, Bode Brinkema brings international experience to Troy. As a member of the U.S. Youth National Team, he helped Team USA to a first-place finish at the 2023 Pan American U17 Championships in Brazil, scoring twice in the gold-medal match. At JSerra, Brinekma helped lead the Toros to an Open Division runner-up spot and first place in the SoCal Regional final in 2022. He recently scored five goals to help JSerra win the 2023 CIF-SS Open Division title. A dual athlete, Brinkema took first in the 50 free (20.73) at the 2023 Trinity League Finals.

“Bode is a young prospect with a great future at USC and with the USA national team,” Pintaric said of Brinkema. “His physical ability really puts him in a position to become a potential Olympian. He’s very tall, very athletic, very fast and defensively oriented. With that mentality, he can really go far in a program like ours. He can guard, he plays on the 4-6 side and he’s very fast on the counter attack. I’m excited to have him here with us as a Trojan.”

