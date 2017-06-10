USA Women to Play for Gold at FINA World League Super Final

Shanghai, China – June 10 – The USA Women’s National Team will have a chance to defend their gold medal title at the FINA World League Super Final after advancing to the title bout with an 8-4 win over Hungary. Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics) scored three goals and Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford/SD Shores) record 10 saves in net. Team USA takes on Canada on Sunday at 6:30am et/3:30am pt. Live streaming is available on beIN Sports 7 by clicking here (cable authentication may be required).

The United States took a 2-1 lead after the first quarter and then added four unanswered goals in the second quarter to go up 6-1 at intermission. Two more unanswered goals followed in the third quarter as Team USA cruised into the fourth quarter ahead 8-1. Hungary tried to rally adding three goals in the fourth and keeping the United States scoreless but the deficit was too large.

Team USA went 4/8 on power plays and did not attempt a penalty shot while Hungary went 0/5 on power plays and 1/1 on penalty shots.

“We were great on defense tonight and had the intensity and our goal play was — Gabby Stone — was fantastic. Hungary not an easy team to play against. We stayed focused and tomorrow we play Canada who are playing really well,” said USA Head Coach Adam Krikorian.

Scoring

USA 8 (2, 4, 2, 0) M. Musselman 3, R. Fattal 1, M. Fischer 1, M. Seidemann 1, M. Steffens 1, A. Williams 1