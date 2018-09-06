USA Women Down Canada 17-3 at FINA World Cup, Win Group Crown

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

SURGUT, Russia – The USA Women’s National Team continued their winning ways at the FINA World Cup, defeating Canada 17-3 to claim first place in Group B at 3-0.

Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC), Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC) and Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805) all scored three goals in the win with Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC) posting 18 saves in net.

Team USA returns to play tomorrow in the quarterfinal round against China at 9am et/6am pt. Every match will stream live with replays available on-demand via FINA TV and can be accessed at FINATV.LIVE (subscription required). For more information on the event including the full Team USA roster, click here. For live stats from each match, visit LiveWaterPolo.com.

Steffens and Hauschild teamed up to give Team USA a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and the squad added two more goals in the second to lead 4-1 at halftime. In the third quarter the United States offense took control dropping nine goals to take control of the match. Steffens added two more goals in the third along with two from Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WPC) and by the end of the quarter the United States held a 13-3 lead. They tacked on four more unanswered goals in the fourth to pick up the 17-3 win.

Team USA went 4/6 on power plays and 2/2 on penalties with Canada going 1/6 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Box Score

USA 17 (2, 2, 9, 4) M. Steffens 3, P. Hauschild 3, S. Haralabidis 3, J. Raney 2, K. Neushul 2, M. Fischer 2, A. Fischer 1, R. Fattal 1

CAN 3 (0, 1, 2, 0) E. Wright 2, K. Alogbo 1

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 18

6×5 – USA – 4/6 – CAN – 1/6

Penalties – USA – 2/2 – CAN 1/1