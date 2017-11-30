USA Swimming Winter Nationals Day 2 Photo Vault

There’s clearly a lot of great swim meets this weekend, but in the heartland at the Ohio State University it’s time for the 2017 USA Swimming Winter Nationals.  We’re fortunate to feature some fantastic swimming photography from Mike Lewis who’s on site in Columbus all weekend.  Here’s some of what he brought in through his lens.

Ashley Neidigh wins 500 free at USA Swimming winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mallory Comerford USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Josh Prenot USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reece Whitley USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zane Grothe USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Anna Keating USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Erica Sullivan (photo: Mike Lewis)

Liberty Williams (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caroline Kulp (photo: Mike Lewis)

Phoebe Bacon USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Rachael Bradford-Feldman USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Victoria Huske USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Noah Lense USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Josh Prenot USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Reece Whitley USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Melanie Margalis USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sean Faikish USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Emma Muzzy USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lleyton Plattel USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Brendan Burns USA Swimming winter nationals 2017 (swimming photography: Mike Lewis)

Tobias Van Dyke USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mallory Comerford USA Swimming Winter Nationals 2017 (photo: Mike Lewis)

