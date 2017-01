USA Swimming Releases 2016-17 Scholastic All-America Standards

USA Swimming has released its 2016-17 Scholastic All-America Standards. Swimmers who meet the time standards are eligible to apply for Scholastic All-American status. The application will be available on Thursday, June 1st.

To be named a Scholastic All-American, swimmers have to meet the time standards set by USA Swimming, as well as a certain standard of academic success. Swimmers have to have completed 10th, 11th, or 12th grade with a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Below are the list of time standards for both men and women. Swimmers may qualify with either short course yards or long course meters times.

Women’s Time Standards:

50 free- 23.49 (yards)/26.99 (meters)

100 free- 50.99 (yards)/58.39 (meters)

200 free- 1:49.79 (yards)/2:05.39 (meters)

400/500 free- 4:52.09 (yards)/4:23.79 (meters)

800/1000 free- 10:03.59 (yards)/9:03.49 (meters)

1500/1650 free- 16:46.19 (yards)/17:20.49 (meters)

100 back- 56.59 (yards)/1:05.59 (meters)

200 back- 2:01.29 (yards)/2:20.69 (meters)

100 breast- 1:04.29 (yards)/1:14.29 (meters)

200 breast- 2:19.79 (yards)/2:40.09 (meters)

100 fly- 55.99 (yards)/1:03.39 (meters)

200 fly- 2:03.29 (yards)/2:19.59 (meters)

200 IM- 2:03.79 (yards)/2:22.49 (meters)

400 IM- 4:23.69 (yards)/5:01.89 (meters)

Men’s Time Standards: