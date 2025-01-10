USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors Elects New Members

Courtesy: USA Swimming

The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, today announced the addition of two new members and four incumbent candidates.

Scott Rosman and Carrie Stolar were elected by the USA Swimming Board of Directors at its December meeting to serve on the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors starting in 2025. Tim Buckley, Jon Kossow and Greg Pinchbeck were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a second term. Mary Wayte was elected to her first full term after completing an unfulfilled term from 2023-2024.

“Scott (Rosman) and Carrie (Stolar) bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives to the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors,” said Elaine Calip, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Their diverse expertise will enhance our ability to support swimming at all levels, and we look forward to the impact they will make as we continue advancing our mission. We are grateful for the continued support from Tim (Buckley), Jon (Kossow), Greg (Pinchbeck), and Mary (Wayte) as they continue their service on the Board.”

A veteran of the media, marketing and entertainment industry, Scott Rosman currently operates an independent consultancy, Roz Records, which advises companies on integrated multi-platform and multicultural-focused brand partnerships. Rosman’s passion for swimming started at a young age with the Highland Park Hurricanes in the Northern Virginia Swim League (NVSL). Utilizing his collegiate career as a swimmer and diver at The College of William & Mary, Rosman mentors Tribe Swimmers on life after swimming.

Carrie Stolar is the Marketing Strategist and Project Manager at Solberg Creative and has served as a project manager for sports and professional trade organizations, small businesses, and nonprofits. Stolar was a Division II All-American and four-year letter winner at Vanderbilt University going on to earn her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She currently serves as the lead Masters coach for the Minnetonka Swim Club in Minnesota. Additionally, she is the chair of Minnesota Masters LMSC and serves on the Board of Directors of United States Masters Swimming as secretary.

Scott Rosman was approved at the Board of Directors meeting to complete the term of departing board member Jill Bornstein and will serve until December 31, 2025. The other candidates began their terms on January 1, 2025, and will serve until December 31, 2027.

