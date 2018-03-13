USA Swimming Announces 225 Swimmers for 2018 Zone Select Camps

The 2018 USA Swimming Zone Select Camp rosters have been announced. The events select 28 male and 28 female swimmers from each of the 4 zones to attend one of 4 camps in their zone across the country.

3 of the zones are located in the Eastern Time Zone, with the 4th taking place in Tempe at Arizona State University. Half of the swimmers are selected based on 2017 Long Course Meters IMX point scores, with the top 7 7 girls aged 12, 7 boys aged 13, 7 girls aged 13, and 7 boys aged 14 (based on time of performance) being chosen. Then the fastest remaining swimmer in each LCM Olympic event is invited, making 28 total. Athletes can only attend a Zone Select Camp once in their career.

These camps give the young athletes the opportunity to begin building a community, which is one of the major tenants of the elite pathway in USA Swimming, and work with 8 of the most successful coaches from within the zone.

Coaching staffs for the zones have not yet been announced.

Among the participants in this year’s camps is Josh Zuchowski from Florida, holder of 5 National Age Group Records, who will attend the Southern Zone camp.

The four zone hosts in 2018:

Zone Site Location Dates CENTRAL ZONE University of Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH May 24-27, 2018 SOUTHERN ZONE University of Louisville Louisville, KY May 24-27, 2018 WESTERN ZONE* Arizona State University Tempe, AZ May 31-June 3, 2018 EASTERN ZONE University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA June 7-10, 2018

*Note: the Western Zone has 29 girls on the roster instead of 28 for 57 total invitees.

2018 Zone Camp Rosters: