USA Diving Announces the Postponement of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Courtesy: USA Diving

Following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), USA Diving has announced the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving have been postponed.

Although new dates have yet to be determined, USA Diving is working with our partners at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Indiana Sports Corp to reschedule the event and welcome the best divers in the country at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis

All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials will automatically be moved to the new dates once a decision is reached. For additional questions regarding purchased tickets, please e-mail [email protected].

Any hotel reservations that were booked through USA Diving’s NTS booking system will automatically be canceled; no action is needed.

This is an unprecedented time for the global community, and we appreciate our athletes, members and fans’ patience and understanding as we work through the necessary next steps and look towards coming together to support our Olympic hopefuls in 2021. Updates will be posted as soon as possible on www.usadiving.org.