RYTE Sport Pivots Production to Medical Supplies In Fight Against COVID-19

RYTE Sport , a custom apparel/swimwear manufacturer has pivoted its production to support the medical field. Due to the extreme shortage of face masks and other medical apparel supplies, they are now manufacturing these items.

Through the site www.facemsko.co RYTE Sport is running a buy one give one campaign. Every mask purchased we will donate one to a medical facility in need.

If you know of a hospital, medical office, or even a single nurse that needs supplies have them contact Alex Young at [email protected]